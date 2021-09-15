Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,126,438 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 45,398 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 31.9% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $305,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in Microsoft by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.93.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.79 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

