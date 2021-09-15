Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.5% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,926 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.93.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.36. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

