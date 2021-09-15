Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up to $9.73

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.73, but opened at $10.25. Microvast shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 2,921 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Microvast in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microvast by 16.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Microvast in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Microvast by 100.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microvast in the first quarter valued at about $652,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

