Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 1,391 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,762 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,136,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after purchasing an additional 639,741 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13,055.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 510,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,802,000 after purchasing an additional 506,431 shares during the period.

IJS opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.31 and a 1 year high of $110.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

