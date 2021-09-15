Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 1,391 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $110.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.