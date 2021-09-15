Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 23,927 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,927 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after buying an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,261,000 after purchasing an additional 715,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,714,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,006,000 after acquiring an additional 356,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

