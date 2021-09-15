Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 701 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,869,000 after acquiring an additional 74,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,089,000 after buying an additional 145,179 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,301,000 after buying an additional 486,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,622,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,155,000 after purchasing an additional 182,059 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $148.25 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.20 and a 52 week high of $152.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.42 and its 200 day moving average is $146.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.