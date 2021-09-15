Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 17,442 iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 105,477.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,334,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,099 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 45,686.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,639,000 after buying an additional 1,203,393 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,202,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,343,000 after buying an additional 1,190,951 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,035,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,201,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

IXG stock opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $51.18 and a 52 week high of $81.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.35.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.