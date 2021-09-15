Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.38% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCS. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 121.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 17.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 51,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

RCS stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

