Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 251.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 116,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 83,426 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 175,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 15,279 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $65.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.79.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.