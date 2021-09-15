Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,921 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after buying an additional 223,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,987,033,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.33.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $254.37 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $249.03 billion, a PE ratio of 102.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total transaction of $4,893,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,356 shares of company stock worth $194,260,597 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

