Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $159.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.68. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.