Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

ARKW opened at $146.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.81. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $100.44 and a twelve month high of $191.13.

