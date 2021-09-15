Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,705,000.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

EHI opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.