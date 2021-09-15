Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after buying an additional 1,229,356 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 65,683 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,808,000 after buying an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $126,401,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,420,000 after acquiring an additional 109,157 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $116.86 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.28.

