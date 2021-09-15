Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,923,000 after purchasing an additional 847,290 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,667,000 after purchasing an additional 136,716 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,364,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,260,000 after purchasing an additional 150,218 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $67,395,000.

VGSH opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $62.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

