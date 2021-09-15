Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $260.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

In related news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

