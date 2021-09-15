Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 13,300 Shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.91% of PCM Fund worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PCM Fund by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCM opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. PCM Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $12.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

