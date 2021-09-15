Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 4,969 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $54.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

