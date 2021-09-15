Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 7,681 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $86.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

