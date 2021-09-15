Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned 0.38% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 505,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 407,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 20.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:RCS opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.