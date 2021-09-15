MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading 11.3% Lower This Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $3.16 or 0.00006606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $34.04 million and $135,593.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.16 or 0.00433172 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $503.65 or 0.01053142 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000066 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,774,473 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

