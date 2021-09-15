Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CRO Dino Dimarino Sells 3,066 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $211,278.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 125.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $71.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,026 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 393.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 983,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,075,000 after acquiring an additional 973,404 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,382,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,137,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

