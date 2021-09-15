Mint Club (MINT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded up 40.2% against the US dollar. Mint Club has a market cap of $2.53 million and $114,591.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00055443 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 145.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 105.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

