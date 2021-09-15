Minter Network (BIP) Price Reaches $0.0038

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $17.26 million and $12,895.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00076260 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00076445 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00110217 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00126799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.51 or 0.00178240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014809 BTC.

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,738,465,749 coins and its circulating supply is 4,533,256,182 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

