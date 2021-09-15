Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,934 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,456,000 after purchasing an additional 293,179 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,600,000 after acquiring an additional 234,440 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,383,000 after acquiring an additional 278,868 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,192,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,156,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $160.20 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.46 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.68.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). Sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.25.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

