Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Down 1.1% This Week

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for $17.67 or 0.00036833 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $19.86 million and $33,496.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00075215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00125229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.00179232 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.98 or 0.07384401 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,941.57 or 0.99949621 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.80 or 0.00908558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002837 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.