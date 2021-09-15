Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Tops $22.60 on Major Exchanges (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.60 or 0.00047000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $28.19 million and $30,922.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00075582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00126377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.90 or 0.00176591 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,521.35 or 0.07324321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,232.04 or 1.00321324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $426.76 or 0.00887639 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,247,359 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

