Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Reaches $51.56

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for about $51.56 or 0.00106914 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $24.31 million and approximately $77,836.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00075760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00126670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.46 or 0.00177220 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.69 or 0.07286084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,030.63 or 0.99597533 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.10 or 0.00902228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 471,550 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.