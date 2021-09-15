Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 2,027.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,120 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. owned 0.54% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,247,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,917 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FIDU traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $53.87. The company had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,048. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.75. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

