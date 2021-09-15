Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Boosts Stock Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 108.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. owned 0.19% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 69.3% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.28. 17,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,124. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $58.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average is $58.23.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

