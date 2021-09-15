Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,131 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.81. The stock had a trading volume of 386,377 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.81.

