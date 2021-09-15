Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Has $1.67 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $449.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,314. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $456.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

