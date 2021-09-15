Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Has $16.01 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,016 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.97. The company had a trading volume of 80,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,940. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average of $71.00. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

