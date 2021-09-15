Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Has $32.13 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 14.3% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $32,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,056,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 429,368 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,700,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,569 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,475,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,829,000 after acquiring an additional 701,178 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,468,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,341,000 after buying an additional 46,152 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.14. The stock had a trading volume of 103,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,740. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day moving average is $115.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

