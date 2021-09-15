Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Has $4.23 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,162. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.55. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

