Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Has $5.09 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 791,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,182,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 76,895 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 40,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,132,000.

FLOT stock remained flat at $$50.79 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 503,994 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

