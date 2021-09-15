Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 1,515.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,370 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF makes up 1.5% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. owned 0.66% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,273,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,520,000. Q3 Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 487.1% during the 2nd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 96,016 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 91,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,231,000.

Shares of FMAT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.71. 93 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,453. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40.

