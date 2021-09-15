Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,250 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF comprises about 1.4% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. owned 0.30% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,099,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 567.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 236,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 200,903 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1,295.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 199,508 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 224,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 96,610 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 572.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 91,367 shares during the period.

FUTY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,172. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.38. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $45.14.

