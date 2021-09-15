Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 1,470 Shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in OMRON were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OMRON by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,876,000 after acquiring an additional 70,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMRNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded OMRON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

OMRNY opened at $105.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.12. OMRON Co. has a 1 year low of $71.57 and a 1 year high of $106.52.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

