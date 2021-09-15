Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires Shares of 179,103 Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 179,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned approximately 0.44% of Wrap Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

WRAP stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.49. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Wrap Technologies news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $45,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,135.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Smith sold 19,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $146,240.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,240.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,951 shares of company stock valued at $276,561. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.