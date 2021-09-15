Mitchell Capital Management Co. Boosts Holdings in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in adidas were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in adidas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the second quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADDYY. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

ADDYY stock opened at $173.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. adidas AG has a 1-year low of $147.88 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.69. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. As a group, analysts expect that adidas AG will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

