Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $1.98 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after buying an additional 477,978 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after buying an additional 2,629,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,289,000 after buying an additional 605,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,865,000 after buying an additional 1,364,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,590,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,855,000 after buying an additional 89,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $155.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

