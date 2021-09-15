Mitchell Capital Management Co. Increases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEYS opened at $178.17 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.60.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

