Mitchell Capital Management Co. Increases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Linde by 115.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LIN opened at $311.94 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $317.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $161.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.89.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

