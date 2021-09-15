Mitchell Capital Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $100.03 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average of $83.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

