Mitchell Capital Management Co. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 470,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,439 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 87.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 104.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.94. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.71 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

