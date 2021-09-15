Mitchell Capital Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in AON by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 59,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 37.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in AON by 17.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in AON by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $291.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $295.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

