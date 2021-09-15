Mitchell Capital Management Co. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

IWF opened at $287.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

