Mithril Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Mithril coin can now be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $53.07 million and approximately $9.56 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00018993 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.41 or 0.00439936 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001197 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000811 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

